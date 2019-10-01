



– A kids’ soccer game at a Pomona park nearly turned into a disaster after a light pole crashed onto the field.

Video footage posted to Facebook captured the moment the light pole fell over the weekend at Tony Cerda Park at 400 W. Grand Avenue.

The clip shows the pole slowly falling in the upper left corner of the frame, just narrowly missing kids who were running on the field.

Martin Ortega, who shared the video, identified himself as a coach for one of the local teams and said his daughters had friends and teammates who were on the field at the time.

“There is no excuse for what happened this weekend. If [it’s] the city of Pomona, an outsourced contractor, or your grandma Guadalupe that inspects the parks, someone clearly f—– up. Now the question is, how many things have been overlooked?” Ortega wrote.

There was no immediate response to the video from city officials.