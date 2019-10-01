



– A Metro Red/Purple line train bound for Union Station in downtown Los Angeles had to be evacuated Tuesday morning in the subway after reports of a loud bang and possible smoke.

A little before 8:30 a.m., the train was halted in the subway near Union Station and cell phone video posted to social media showed passengers deboarding in the dark. They then had to use the emergency walkway to shuffle their way to the subterranean Red/Purple Line subway platform at Union Station, which was then also evacuated.

Photos showed hundreds of people being cleared from the platform. Union Station itself was not evacuated during the incident, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

A little before 9 a.m., the train in question eventually pulled in to the station, but crews found no immediate evidence of fire or smoke, LAFD reported. Metro tweeted out that the issue was a “mechanical” one.

There were major Red/Purple Line delays between Union and Westlake/MacArthur Park stations because trains going in both directions were forced to use a single track. Riders were advised to avoid the line entirely.