LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new homicide library which will serve as a centralized location for all the homicide case records for the Los Angeles Police Department will have its grand opening Wednesday.

The 7,300-square-foot LAPD & FBI Homicide Library will be on the campus of the LAPD’s Ahmanson Recruit Training Center, located 5651 W. Manchester Ave. in Westchester.

Several years in the making, the library will be able to house more than 15,000 murder cases, according to the LAPD.

“The establishment of the Homicide Library will help increase productivity on unsolved cases, establish a systematic method of review for older cases, create a centralized database for housing murder books and providing better service to victims’ families and loved ones,” the LAPD said in a news release Monday.

The LAPD emphasized that the library will help in the department’s efforts to digitize its murder books in order to help solve cold cases.

Funding to build the library came from donations from the L.A. Police Foundation and the Ahmanson Foundation.

On hand for the ribbon-cutting will be bestselling author Michael Connelly, who penned the detective books behind the hit Amazon show “Bosch.”