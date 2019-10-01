



– A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck near Ridgecrest Tuesday morning.

The earthquake occurred at 6:11 a.m. about 9.9 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Ridgecrest is located about 160 miles northeast of L.A.

It hit at a depth of 5.6 miles.

As of 7 a.m., 49 people in Ridgecrest had reported feeling light shaking, the USGS reports.

Back in July, the region of Ridgecrest and Searles Valley was struck by two large earthquakes in consecutive days. On the morning of July 4, the region was hit by a magnitude 6.4 quake, the largest to hit Southern California in 20 years.

However, that turned out to only be a foreshock to the main shock, the magnitude 7.1 earthquake which struck on the night of July 5, ten times larger than the 6.4 quake.