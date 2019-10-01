LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Why was the kitten perched on the freeway center divider? We may never know, but that gray kitten was rescued from that precarious position and is being put up for adoption.

The LAPD says its Sgt. Toscano was off-duty when it spotted the kitten clinging to the center divider of the 57 Freeway recently. The gray kitten had been sitting on the center divider watching cars whiz by on one side and its back to rush hour traffic.

Toscano pulled over and rescued the scared and cold kitten.

The LAPD mused on Twitter that “Lucky” might be a good name for the fortunate feline, who is being put up for adoption.