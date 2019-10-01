HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — As many as five suspects are wanted Tuesday in a double stabbing in Hollywood.

Police officers were called to the area of Cahuenga and Santa Monica boulevards just before 10 p.m. and found the two men who had been stabbed. One of the men had been stabbed up to five times, and the other at least twice, Los Angeles police Officer Mike Lopez said.

Both men were rushed to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The stabbing may have happened at Santa Monica and Vine, which is reportedly where the 911 call originated. LAPD officers spent the night scouring both intersections as crime scenes.

The suspects were described only as five men wearing hoodies. A motive for the stabbings was not immediately known.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)