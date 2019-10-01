CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
PERRIS (CBSLA) — Eight people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash that left one car inside of a building in Perris Tuesday evening.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the call for the accident came in at 5:04 p.m. in the 200 block of 4th Street. When deputies arrived, they confirmed that several vehicles were involved and one collided with an adjacent building.

The area of 4th Street and Perris Boulevard has been shut down during the cleanup and investigation.

