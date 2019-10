LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — Los Alamitos police are investigating a car crash into a nail salon Tuesday.

Orange County firefighters and local police responded to a call regarding a vehicle that accidentally accelerated into the salon, located at 10704 Los Alamitos Blvd., shortly before 3 p.m.

Minor damage was reported to the front glass and a sink inside the business.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, two patients were evaluated at the scene.