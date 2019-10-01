



– The following statement was provided by Jackie Vorhauer, spokesperson for the Skid Row Housing Trust in response to Kristine Lazar’s 2 On Your Side report on a broken elevator at a hotel on skid row:

“The Trust provides nearly 2,000 homes for formerly homeless individuals. The St. Mark’s is one of our older buildings in the pipeline for renovation to bring the building up to modern code. The vandalism of the elevator caused damages requiring more extensive repairs than were initially anticipated. Staff offered temporary relocation to residents in the past, and will continue to do so moving forward. While the property management company works with vendors to fix the elevator our on-site services team has addressed resident needs by ordering food for delivery, occupational therapists are working with residents to address their general care needs, case managers are scheduling non-emergency transportation to doctor’s appointments. Until the elevator is fixed, staff are committed to being here on the weekends to do visual check-ins with residents, especially those with higher needs.”