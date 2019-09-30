



– One student was killed, and a second student and a parent were injured, after all three were struck by a van while walking to school in Oxnard Monday morning.

According to Oxnard police, at around 7:40 a.m. a parent was walking the two children to Ramona Elementary School when all three were struck by a van in the area of Cooper Road and Anita Avenue.

One student died, the Oxnard School District confirmed to CBS2. The other student and the parent were rushed to Ventura County Medical Center. Their conditions were unknown. No names were released.

The driver of the van remained at the scene, police said. The circumstances of the collision were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.