



— Four-dollar gas has returned to Southern California.

Two weeks of daily price hikes have sent the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline well over the $4 mark across the region, even in outlying areas where prices are usually cheaper.

In Los Angeles County, the average price of a gallon of gas is now $4.12, up 32 cents from just last week. Orange County’s hike is slightly steeper, up 34 cents to $4.09 per gallon.

Gas is at $4.08 and $4.03 per gallon, in Ventura County and the Inland Empire, respectively.

The average price has gone up 65.1 cents since the start of the year.

Gas price hikes were blamed on unplanned maintenance issues at the chevron and Marathon refineries in Los Angeles County and the absence of imported gasoline, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.