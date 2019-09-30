



– A Little League field in Marina del Rey was damaged by vandals last week to the tune of thousands dollars.

Suspects broke into the Culver Marina Little League facility Friday, located at 13120 Culver Blvd., and defaced the floor, smashed walls and left a gaping hole between the men’s and women’s bathroom.

“The day before they (the league) saw some homeless people, they had their stuff in one of our dugouts,” volunteer Alex Rodriguez told CBS2 Sunday. “So they proceeded to take everything out, we threw it away, and the next day we came back and we noticed all this vandalism.”

It’s the fifth time that vandals have hit the facility. The league estimates about $7,000 in damage. It’s devastating to a nonprofit Little League which serves mostly low-income families.

“Our league was vandalized again,” Culver Marina wrote on its Facebook page Saturday. “Words cannot express how upset we are that a group of vicious beings can purposely damage property.”

The league is hoping the community will rally around their players so they can start the season on time. Fortunately, none of the playing equipment was lost because it is stored at another location. Volunteers came together Saturday and Sunday to board-up walls and clean up some of the damage.

Los Angeles police are investigating the incident. There’s no word on the number of suspects who may have been involved or whether any surveillance cameras captured images of them.

The league has also started a GoFundMe page to help pay for repairs.