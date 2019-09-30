PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A man in a dark Toyota sedan surrendered in Pacoima after leading police on a nearly one-hour chase.

The pursuit began shortly after 5:40 p.m. when the driver failed to stop. The driver continued southbound on Laurel Canyon Boulevard at Terra Bella Street. Shortly after the pursuit began, the driver stopped in a residential area where two passengers jumped from the vehicle, one rolling out of the car as the driver pulled away.

After leading Los Angeles police officers through the San Fernando Valley for nearly an hour, the suspect stopped in front of a home on Telfair Avenue near Debell Street where he got out of the car and sat on a curb until police arrived.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.