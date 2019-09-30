CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It looks like Rams fans won’t be going to any Clipper games anytime soon.

Video posted on social media captured loud boos raining down from the crowd during Sunday’s loss to the Bucs as the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard was shown on the jumbotron at the L.A. Coliseum.

While fans may have already been ornery over the score, the sight of Leonard – who spurned the Lakers during the NBA offseason for their crosstown rival – appeared to stir the crowd up even more.

It wasn’t clear whether Leonard had any reaction to the crowd.

Last month, Leonard seemed to make peace with L.A. sports fans after he donated more than a million backpacks for very student in the Los Angeles, Inglewood and Moreno Valley Unified school districts.

Turns out it might take more than backpacks – and a couple of superstar free agents – to make this a Clipper town.

