



– It looks like Rams fans won’t be going to any Clipper games anytime soon.

Video posted on social media captured loud boos raining down from the crowd during Sunday’s loss to the Bucs as the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard was shown on the jumbotron at the L.A. Coliseum.

Kawhi just got booed. Damn. The Lakers-Clippers rivalry is gunna be lit pic.twitter.com/vq4FFl1WMn — Renato (@RPMSports18) September 29, 2019

While fans may have already been ornery over the score, the sight of Leonard – who spurned the Lakers during the NBA offseason for their crosstown rival – appeared to stir the crowd up even more.

It wasn’t clear whether Leonard had any reaction to the crowd.

Lmfao they just booed Kawhi here at the Rams game!!! Lmfaoooo 😂😂🤣🤣 #LakersRunLA #LakersTown — Albert (@Lakeshow_323) September 29, 2019

Wow….so LA really booed Kawhi at the LA Rams football game yesterday???? Did he not leave a championship team in Toronto to go back to his hometown? Yet, they booed him anyway…. see people, sometime the grass is green right where u are…. ah well! — Trixx (@ComedianTrixx) September 30, 2019

Last month, Leonard seemed to make peace with L.A. sports fans after he donated more than a million backpacks for very student in the Los Angeles, Inglewood and Moreno Valley Unified school districts.

Turns out it might take more than backpacks – and a couple of superstar free agents – to make this a Clipper town.