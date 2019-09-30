



— Kanye West is set to bring his Sunday service to the masses on the big screen this fall.

Billboard reported West is scheduled to release a documentary film titled “Jesus is King” Oct. 25 in IMAX theaters.

The documentary was filmed this past summer at a special Sunday Service of West’s that took place in the the Roden Crater, an installation from renowned artist James Turrell, in the Painted Desert of Arizona.

West has also been known to host Sunday Service at his Calabasas home, where neighbors have complained about the noise and traffic caused by the events.

“Cars everywhere, and it was obviously an imposition on everybody on the street with very little notice,” one neighbor who didn’t want to identified said.

Another neighbor, who also did not want to be identified, said it was crazy and chaotic.

“And it scares the horses,” the woman said.

It is still unclear when West will release his latest album of the same name, but he has been previewing the album for fans at recent shows.