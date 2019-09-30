TORRANCE (CBSLA) – Deputies are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Torrance which occurred last week.

On Sept. 23, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 22400 block of South Vermont Avenue to find the girl unresponsive.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she died. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The girl’s 34-year-old mother was with her when deputies arrived on scene. Both she and several other witnesses were interviewed, the sheriff’s department said. No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are unsure if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the girl’s death. No further details were confirmed.