



– Dozens of firefighters were able to make quick work of a stubborn brush fire which threatened homes in a Pacific Palisades neighborhood early Monday afternoon.

The approximately 2-acre fire was first reported at around noon in the 500 block of North Palisades Drive, near Sunset Boulevard and a few blocks from the Calvary Christian School, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze, burning uphill and in thick brush, was threatening homes at the top of the hill, the fire department said.

By 1:11 p.m., air and ground crews were able to halt the fire’s progress before it reached property lines. L.A. County Fire Department camp crews also assisted in the firefight.

There were no injuries and no damage. The cause of the fire was unknown.