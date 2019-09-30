SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) — A burgundy vehicle drove up a Silver Lake street and stopped after turning a corner where a man got out of the back seat, fired four shots and returned to the vehicle that then drove off.

The bizarre scene happened early Sunday morning at about 2 a.m. on Hawick Street and Kenilworth Avenue and was caught on home security cameras. Now area residents are wondering why the man fired shots into the dark while crouched down.

“It was really loud,” one resident said. “Because it was right here, we heard it echo.”

A neighbor of the resident found three of the four casings at the top of Hawick Street, not far from where the man was crouched down in the street.

“We were watching television, so we thought that was where we heard it, but when we rewound, it didn’t happen,” he said.

There were no reports of anyone being injured or shot.

The resident said he surveyed the area where the shots were fired, but didn’t find any bullet holes in vehicles or homes.

Police were called to the scene, but did not have much information until later Sunday morning when the neighbors began piecing together their videos.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the shooting and searching for the man in the video.