CARSON (CBSLA) — A wild, dangerous chase finally ended with two suspects surrendering because their car apparently ran out of gas.

Officers tried to pull over the driver of a white Honda because it was stolen, kicking off the pursuit on the northbound 605 Freeway in Whittier just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

The driver ran through red lights, onto the wrong side of the street and at time reached speeds of more than 80 miles per hour on side streets. The chase meandered through Whittier and La Habra neighborhoods, and back onto the 605 Freeway, heading south, before finally pulling over.

The car may have run out of gas, putting an end to the chase in the Compton area about an hour later.

The driver, a man, and a woman in the passenger seat were both taken into custody.