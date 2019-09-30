BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Monday morning commute on the 5 Freeway through Burbank took one step forward and three steps back.

The newly-constructed Empire Avenue interchange opened early Monday morning, which is good news for commuters who have been suffering through years of road work on the 5 Freeway.

But that unfortunately means three of the five Burbank Boulevard onramps and offramps have shut down for long-term construction. The northbound off-ramp to westbound Burbank Boulevard, the southbound offramp and the westbound onramp to the 5 south were shut down Sunday night.

Caltrans says drivers in need for a detour for the northbound I-5 loop off-ramp to westbound Burbank Blvd. can continue north on 5 Freeway and exit at Empire Avenue/San Fernando Blvd., turn right and take San Fernando Blvd., then turn right on Burbank Blvd.

Drivers can take the following detour options for the Southbound I-5 off-ramp to Burbank Blvd.:

Exit at Empire Avenue; turn right on Empire Avenue; turn right on Lincoln Street; turn right on Victory Place and continue to Burbank Blvd.

Exit at Empire Avenue; turn left and take San Fernando Blvd. to Burbank Blvd.

Exit at Verdugo Avenue; turn right and take Front Street to Burbank Blvd.

The detour to the westbound Burbank Blvd. loop on-ramp to the southbound 5 Freeway is to use the Empire Avenue onramp or the southbound 5 Freeway on-ramp at Verdugo Avenue/Front Street.

Caltrans has been working to improve the 5 Freeway between Buena Vista Street and Magnolia Boulevard, including installing carpool lanes, elevated railroad tracks, demolishing and reconstructing bridges and realigning freeway on- and off- ramps. The entire 5 Freeway project’s completion is slated for 2021.