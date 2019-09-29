LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department says it’s stopped buying online advertisements from Google after an LAPD recruitment ad appeared on the controversial right-wing website, breitbart.com.

“We have stopped these Google Ads altogether while we reexamine our ad filters and take all necessary steps to ensure tighter control of ad settings,” the department said.

The Personnel Department has not made any purchase of LAPD recruitment ads on Breitbart or similar sites.

Recruitment ads were purchased through Google and ended up on sites that do not reflect the City's values through automatic placement. @LAPDHQ — Join LAPD (@joinlapd) September 28, 2019

The ad appeared Friday night and showed a uniformed LAPD officer and the words, “CHOOSE your FUTURE. LAPD IS HIRING.”

It was immediately retweeted and drew attention on social media, with some wondering why the department was recruiting on the site.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore says the department did no authorize or purchase the ad, and a tweet from the department Friday described breitbart.com as “a website that creates a negative juxtaposition to our core values.”

No. LAPD did NOT purchase or otherwise acquire ad space on that website. Senior leadership at LA City Personnel Department also relayed they did not authorize or pay for this ad either. Both Depts s investigating whether spoof/other effort to discredit LAPD https://t.co/46jn7DPtZt — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) September 28, 2019

Critics have accused the conservative-leaning Breitbart of running some content they deem to be racially and sexist-tinged, a charge operators of the influential site deny.

Elizabeth Moore of Breitbart issued a statement to the Los Angeles Times describing the company as “one of the most pro-police, pro-law-enforcement news organizations in America.”

“We have been cited by the New York Times Magazine as having one of the most diverse newsrooms in the nation, with a history of promoting women and minorities into leadership positions,” the statement said. “We also know we have strong readership among the rank-and-file in the LAPD.”

Ads purchased from Google often end up on websites the organization making the purchase does not know about in advance.

