CORONA (CBSLA) — A reserve officer with the Buena Park Police Department was killed early Saturday in a three-vehicle crash, authorities said.

The accident happened in the early hours on the 91 Freeway in Corona at the 15 interchange.

The Buena Park Police Department took part in a procession Saturday to honor the officer. The procession started at Riverside Community Hospital — the place where the officer’s body was taken.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo reported from Corona.

She said Buena Park Police is not returning calls for comment, perhaps they are overwhelmed. But the Orange County Register confirmed that the deceased was an off-duty officer.

The unidentified officer’s body was placed in a flag-draped casket for transfer to the Coroner’s Office.

The CHP set the time of the accident around 5 Saturday morning and it involved a semi-truck and a sedan. The impact of the collision was so powerful that it detached the trailer from the truck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It was unclear if there were any injuries beyond the fatality.