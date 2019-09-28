Comments
GRENADA HILLS (CBSLA) — A 73-year-old woman was killed in a house fire that the Los Angeles Fire Department says was fueled by “excessive storage conditions.”
Firefighters found her body after extinguishing the fire.
It took them almost an hour to knock down the flames, after being dispatched to the residence a little after 5 a.m. Saturday.
The house, located on the 10000 block of North Densmore Avenue, sustained a partial roof collapse as a result of the fire, which burned on the main floor, attic, and subfloor, according to LAFD.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
