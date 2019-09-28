



— Two suspects — a man and a woman — tried to flee on foot at the culmination of a chase Saturday evening.

The pursuit began in West Los Angeles just after 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

During the chase the driver (it was unclear if it was the man or the woman) drove recklessly, at excessive speeds and had several near-misses with pedestrians and other vehicles.

At several points in the chase, the suspect also drove on the wrong side of the road.

The suspect wove in-and-out of traffic in Downtown LA and the Mid City area.

In Commerce, the two suspects pulled over and fled. They ran through an industrial area, looked inside a pickup truck for keys and ran in and out and back in a warehouse.

The female suspect appeared to be holding a bag when she started running. She ditched the bag at one point but it was unclear if it was inside the warehouse.

The man dropped something else but retrieved it. It was unclear if either of the suspects were armed.

Police were hot on their trail and after running a few more blocks and going into another warehouse the suspects came out with their hands up.

The suspects were taken into custody — about an hour after the pursuit began — without further incident, officials said.