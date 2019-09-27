



– Authorities released surveillance video Friday of a hate crime suspect who spray-painted swastikas on the sides of several homes and businesses in a San Pedro neighborhood earlier this month.

The vandalism occurred on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Pacific Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

The suspect was caught on video parking a light-colored four-door sedan in an alley west of Pacific Avenue, between 17th and 20th streets, getting out of the driver’s side and spray painting a wall.

The vandal painted swastikas on the walls of at least eight different locations before fleeing in the car, police said.

The gender of the suspect was not known. They were described as between 6-feet and 6-foot-2, wearing a sheer stocking to obscure their face, a light-colored long-sleeve shirt and light-colored pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call detectives at 213-486-7280.