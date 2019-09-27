LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Snoop Dogg’s grandson died this week at just 10 days old.

The rapper’s son, Corde Broadus, shared the news on his Instagram page writing, “My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work.”

Broadus shared a photo of himself and his 13-month-old daughter, Elleven, stating that Kai had died in his arms.

“He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me,” he wrote. “Kai wants all of you to kno he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim,”

Broadus wrote “why 2 spiritual loving and healing people” like he and his partner Soraya were “given an angel like Kai and now we will use his energy to raise 11 to the best person she can be for ALL of us.”

Snoop posted a message to his Instagram saying, “if you are facing something you don’t understand, choose to trust God.”