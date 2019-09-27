Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams are hosting a fan-filled weekend in celebration of the NFL’s 100th season.
The party kicks off Friday night at Calabasas High School where football legends will attend a football game, sign autographs, and compete in a halftime obstacle course.
On Saturday afternoon from 1 pm. to 3 p.m., the team will host a community block party outside of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
It's a party, it's a party, it's a party!
Join @BigGame81, @Flipper_83 + the #LARams as we celebrate #NFL100!
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 25, 2019
The event is free to fans and family-friendly.
Expect to see cheerleader appearances, live entertainment, and Rams-themed activities.
