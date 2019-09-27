CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Block Party, Rams


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams are hosting a fan-filled weekend in celebration of the NFL’s 100th season.

The party kicks off Friday night at Calabasas High School where football legends will attend a football game, sign autographs, and compete in a halftime obstacle course.

On Saturday afternoon from 1 pm. to 3 p.m., the team will host a community block party outside of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The event is free to fans and family-friendly.

Expect to see cheerleader appearances, live entertainment, and Rams-themed activities.

Find more information here.

Comments