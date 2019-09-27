Comments
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old suspected of stalking a 12-year-old girl around a drug store in San Juan Capistrano was arrested Thursday.
Brandon Foust was accused of following the young girl around a Rite Aid store at 32121 Camino Capistrano around 8 p.m. Thursday, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Joses Walehwa.
The girl reportedly sensed she was being followed, left the store, and told her father, who was waiting in the store’s parking lot, Walehwa said.
Foust fled the scene when the girl’s father confronted him.
Other shoppers who noticed the suspect following the girl were able to detain Foust until deputies arrived.
Foust was booked on suspicion of stalking and was being held on $250,000 bail.
