LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Her hair is in pigtails, one hand clutches a plastic bag puckered with holes, while the other holds onto a packed rolling cart covered with a blanket – and she has the voice of an angel.

A video posted by the LAPD Thursday night of a woman singing at a Metro Purple Line station at Wilshire and Normandie went viral, getting thousands of views on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

“4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful,” the department said in the social media post.

The video was taken by an LAPD officer two days ago. In the video, the woman sings a famous Puccini aria, while towing the cart behind her and carrying an armful of shopping bags. With the concrete walls of the empty subway station amplifying her lilting voice, she appears to be performing a bit for the officer’s camera by moving closer.

The woman’s identity remains a mystery Friday morning.