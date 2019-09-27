



— A flight from New York to Los Angeles made an emergency landing after a man went on a tirade over having to wait in line for the bathroom, while the first-class bathrooms were empty.

“You wrong. By making 7 people wait here to use the bathroom here while the bathroom up there is empty, is wrong,” the unidentified man in a Jets jersey and hat is heard saying loudly in the aisle of Alaska Airlines Flight 411.

The Boeing 737 was flying Thursday from JFK to LAX, “but was diverted to Kansas City International Airport due to a passenger disturbance,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. In Kansas City, the unidentified man was taken into custody by police.

Alaska Airlines says the man did not try to get into the cockpit but did make a threat to harm the plane. As he continued his angry rant about the bathrooms, the pilot is heard making an announcement that the flight would make an emergency landing in Kansas City.

The flight finally landed at LAX Thursday night about four hours behind schedule.

One woman who witnessed the tirade said the man had threatened to kill the pilot and beat people up.

“I don’t know if he was on something or what, but he just went from like night and day,” she said.