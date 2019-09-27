LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Talk about great expectations.

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers are being officially introduced during the team’s media day Friday as LeBron James and Anthony Davis look to take the franchise back to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

But fans may need to scale back their high hopes – at least initially – after word that Kyle Kuzma will be sidelined at least until mid-October with a stress reaction in his left foot. Kuzma was injured while training with the U.S. national team in August.

He still hasn’t been cleared for practice or game participation.

When asked about domestic violence allegations against DeMarcus Cousins, GM Rob Pelinka said the NBA is investigating and that as of Friday Cousins is “a member of our roster and part of the league.”

“We’ll just have to wait on guidance from the league for the next steps,” Pelinka said.

The Lakers and four other teams will hold their media day sessions Friday: Houston, Sacramento, Indiana and Brooklyn. Reigning NBA champion Toronto holds its media day on Saturday.

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers will hold their media day Sunday because they’re headed to Hawaii for training camp. The remaining 23 teams have them scheduled for Monday.