MALIBU (CBSLA) — Firefighters worked to rescue a small dog who fell 30 feet down an abandoned well in Malibu Friday afternoon.

The dog was said to have fallen into the well around 1 p.m. near the 6700 block of Dume Drive near Point Dume.

Los Angeles County Firefighters successfully rescue a small dog that fell 30 feet down an abandoned well in the city of #Malibu | This is the Dume incident. Battalion 5 is #DumeIC pic.twitter.com/Tzh57483nf — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 27, 2019

Los Angeles County Firefighters along with the Urban Search & Rescue Team were able to successfully retrieve the small dog after about three hours.

The fire department released an update on Twitter, along with pictures of the dog, saying, “@LACOFD Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Firefighters demonstrate once again why they are the finest technical rescue specialists in the world. Los Angeles County Firefighters – Proud Protectors of Life and Property!”

It was not immediately clear if the dog’s owners were at the scene.