



– An Encino man pleaded not guilty Friday in the alleged assault and groping of five women – including two real estate agents during open houses – in the San Fernando Valley.

Alen Karaboghosian, 45, was in court in Van Nuys on charges of one felony count of assault with intent to commit rape and four misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

Bail was set at $180,000.

Prosecutors say Karaboghosian attacked a real estate agent in Encino last Sunday after she showed him a home that was listed for sale.

According to Deputy District Attorney Brendan Sullivan, Karaboghosian pushed the woman to the ground in an attempted sexual assault.

He was identified as the suspect when investigators received “critical information received from the public” after security video of the attack was released, police said.

Karaboghosian allegedly groped a second real estate agent during an open house and three other women on public streets in four previous incidents dating back to February, according to Sullivan.

If convicted as charged, he could face up to eight years in state prison.

Karaboghosian is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 16.