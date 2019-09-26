



— A woman who was allegedly caught walking completely nude along a busy Tennessee road “because it’s hot” has been charged with public indecency.

Princess Denise Day, 35, was found walking naked last month on the sidewalk along Charlotte Pike and 53rd Avenue North, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

As officers approached her, Day put on a large t-shirt she was carrying, WSMV reported.

Day said she was walking along Charlotte Pike without any clothes “because it’s hot,” according to officers. She also said she was going to a friend’s house but was planning to turn around and go home because of hot weather.

Day did not appear to be under the influence at the time of her arrest and had no outstanding warrants, investigators said. She is due in court next month.