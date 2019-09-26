



— The parents of 4-year-old Palmdale boy Noah Cuatro who died in July under suspicious circumstances have been arrested, sources confirmed Thursday.

According to attorney Brian Claypool, who represents Noah’s maternal great-grandmother Eva Hernandez, the parents were arrested but it was not immediately known under what charges.

Cuatro had been ordered by a court back in May to be removed from his parents’ custody over concerns about abuse, but never was.

He was never removed from the home and placed in foster care and on the afternoon of July 5 Cuatro’s parents called 911 to report that Noah was drowning in a pool at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Avenue S, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Noah was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital. He died the following morning, on July 6.

Hospital staff found signs of trauma on Noah’s body and determined there were issues with his parents’ explanation for his cause of death.

Noah’s three siblings had since been removed from the home and the sheriff’s department launched an investigation.

DCFS had previously investigated several reports of abuse in Noah’s home. Hernandez told CBSLA that he was in and out of foster care his entire life.

In 2016, according to the Times, Noah was removed from the home and placed in foster care for two years. He was returned to his parents’ custody in November 2018.

Hernandez said she often cared for her great-grandson.

“He begged me, ‘grandma, let me stay, don’t do this to me,’” Hernandez said. “Don’t send me back. It’s hard because I remember every word he used to tell me.”