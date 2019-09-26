CORONA DEL MAR (CBSLA) — A ninth grader was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a seventh grader at Corona Del Mar High School.

The student’s mother said she believes the attack was an ambush, and said she has no idea what sparked the attack that happened around 3 p.m.

“I just think it’s really sad that stuff like this is happening,” Jack Harry, a Corona Del Mar student said. “I just think everyone should be nicer to each other and be more accepting.”

The victim’s mother said her son has head fractures, but she doesn’t yet know the extent of the head trauma he suffered. She also said that her middle school son did not know the high school student who attacked him.

Corona Del Mar principal Kathy Scott said in a statement that a school resource officer and paramedics immediately responded following the altercation.

“One student was taken to the hospital and we remain in contact with the parents,” Scott said. “The other student was arrested. The district is working with site administrators to determine disciplinary action.”

Police said they arrested the 14-year-old student for felony battery with intent to cause great bodily injury.