



– Melvin Gordon is not running the 2018 Le’Veon Bell playbook, as the Los Angeles Chargers running back officially returned to the team Thursday following a holdout that began over the summer and continued through L.A.’s first three games of the season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that Gordon would reacquaint himself with the club in the days leading up to Sunday afternoon’s road game against the Miami Dolphins, and the two-time Pro Bowler was greeted by teammates in the Chargers facility Thursday morning.

The 26-year-old running back, who had been seeking a new contract ahead of 2020 free agency, is not expected to play against the Dolphins, per Rapoport, but could potentially make his 2019 debut against the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

