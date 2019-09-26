



– With one of its major competitors adding a plant-based burger to its menu, McDonald’s has decided to follow suit.

McDonald’s announced Thursday it will be rolling out patties from El Segundo-based Beyond Meat at 28 locations in Ontario, Canada, beginning Sept. 30. It’s calling the burger a P.L.T., which stands for “plant, lettuce and tomato.”

It will be priced at $6.49 Canadian, which is equivalent to about $4.89 U.S.

The fast food giant is conducting a 12-week test in order “to help our global markets better understand what’s best for their customers,” McDonald’s Vice President of Global Menu Strategy Ann Wahlgren said in a statement. “This test allows us to learn more about real-world implications of serving the P.L.T., including customer demand and impact on restaurant operations.”

In April, Burger King began testing its own plant-based patty, the Impossible Whopper, which made by Redwood City, Calif.-based Impossible Foods. Then in August, it announced it would begin rolling out its Impossible Whopper nationwide. It’s currently priced at $6.69.

Carl’s Jr. also offers a Beyond Meat burger.