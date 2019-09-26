LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — An outbreak of feline distemper has hit Long Beach Animal Care’s cats.

According to Long Beach Animal Care Services, several cats in its shelter in the past 10 days have tested positive for Feline Panleukopenia Virus, or FPV. The virus, also known as feline distemper, can be fatal for unvaccinated cats.

Animal care officials say the cats are being isolated from others in the shelter in an effort to containing the disease. Shelter workers are also taking steps “to decrease the risk of cross-contamination.”

The quarantine will remain in effect for 14 days from the date of the most recent occurrence of the disease, officials said.

Animals at least four weeks old are vaccinated when they arrive at the shelter, Long Beach Animal Care officials said.

Cat owners were urged to make sure their pets are current on their vaccinations and not bring their cats into shelters to avoid possible exposure.