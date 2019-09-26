



— In honor of the Los Angeles Police Department’s 150th anniversary, officers will be sporting new throwback badges starting next month.

The commemorative badge, which is nearly identical to the ones worn in 1869, will be pinned on more than 1,500 officers beginning Oct. 1.

LAPD held a news conference Wednesday unveiling the badges to the public so people are aware before the roll out.

“If they see that badge and they wonder, ‘Is that really a police officer,’ we ask that they ask the officer for identification,” Chief Michel Moore said. “Each of our officers, in addition to carrying this badge, are required to carry a police ID.”

Officers will wear the throwback badges through the end of the year.