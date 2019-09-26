Comments
LA HABRA (CBSLA) – A burglary suspect was shot and killed by La Habra police officers in the early morning hours Thursday.
The shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. when La Habra police responded to a burglary call in the area La Habra Boulevard and Bedford Street.
At some point they opened fire on the suspect, who died. The person was not identified. No officers were hurt.
It’s unclear if the suspect was armed or returned fire. No further details were confirmed.
