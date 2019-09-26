HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Have you lost a cell phone in Hollywood recently? The LAPD would like to speak to you.

LAPD detectives arrested 22-year-old Nicolas David Jaramillo-Carbon Sunday on suspicion of grand theft. He was found to be in possession of five cell phones, two of which had just been stolen from club-goers in Hollywood.

Because of the sheer number of bars, cocktail lounges, and nightclubs, where customers are distracted by their surroundings, police say people just looking for a good time find themselves as “easy prey for thieves, pick-pockets and other criminals.”

Detectives, who urged club guests to maintain situational awareness and keep an eye on their possessions, are asking for the public’s help to identify any more possible victims and other establishments where they may have lost something valuable.

Anyone with information Jaramillo-Carbon or may have had something stolen recently while at a Hollywood club or bar can call Detective Denise Vasquez at (213) 972-2926 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).