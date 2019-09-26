WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — At least one person was dead and the California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert early Thursday morning after a semi-truck hit a number of other vehicles on the 10 Freeway in West Covina.

The accident was first reported about 2:53 a.m. after a semi-truck heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway near the Citrus Street off ramp lost control and struck an unspecified number of vehicles on the freeway.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the multi-vehicle accident.

According to initial reports from CHP, at least one person was trapped in a vehicle. It was not known if there were any other injuries.

Just before 4 a.m., CHP said all eastbound lanes would be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

SIGALERT IN WEST COVINA: E/B I-10 JUST WEST OF CITRUS ST., ALL E/B LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A FATAL TRAFFIC COLLISION — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) September 26, 2019