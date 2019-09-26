



— Democratic donor and activist Ed Buck was ordered Thursday to remain in jail pending his next federal court appearance — scheduled for October 10.

The federal case against Buck, 65, alleges that he provided the fatal dose of methamphetamine to Gemmel Moore, who died in 2017 from an overdose in Buck’s West Hollywood home.

Federal prosecutors have previously said that Buck has a history of injecting men with drugs and paying them in exchange for sex, while prosecutors have said Buck is a danger to the community.

“I don’t see anything that would alleviate danger,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick J. Walsh said Thursday.

Buck did not enter a plea during the court appearance, nor did he contest the government’s motion to keep him in custody.

Buck also faces state charges of providing a dangerous dose of methamphetamine to a man earlier this month and running a drug den out of his home, which will be heard following the federal case.

Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, has denied that his client — who was allegedly present when the fatal overdoses occurred in his apartment — had any involvement in either death.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)