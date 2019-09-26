



– Two Culver City parents will each serve six years in prison for discarding the body of their six-month-old son into a dumpster after he died while they were allegedly doing drugs on New Year’s Eve in a South Los Angeles motel room.

The couple’s son, Jacsun Manson, remains missing, although his remains are believed to have ended up in a Corona landfill.

Adam Manson, 34, and Kiana Williams, 32, plead no contest Thursday in a Los Angeles County Superior Courtroom to child abuse resulting in death. They were both immediately sentenced to six years in prison. The couple had faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. However, the judge said they will not have to serve the additional time as long as they adhere to the conditions of their parole once they are released.

L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami noted during the hearing that the couple had no prior felony record and were under the influence of drugs.

Jacsun was last seen on Dec. 31 with his parents, but was not reported missing until Jan. 25 by the L.A. County Department of Child and Family Services. It’s unclear exactly what lead to the delay in reporting his disappearance.

According to the DA’s office, on Dec. 31, Manson and Williams were doing drugs in a motel room and later found their son dead. Culver City police believe they then put his body into a suitcase and threw that suitcase into a dumpster near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in the Crenshaw Neighborhood.

The couple were first arrested on Jan. 3 on unrelated charges of stealing a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser back in November, police said. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 3300 block of West 54th Street in South L.A. on Feb. 8.

According to police, witnesses reported last seeing Jacsun with his parents on Dec. 31 in that same PT Cruiser. Prior to their arrest, the couple had lived in a transitional apartment complex in Culver City called the Upward Bound House.

In February, police conducted an extensive search of the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona where they believe Jacsun’s body may have ended up, but did not find him.

