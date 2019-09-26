CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Caltech, Caltech News, Pasadena, Pasadena News, Stewart and Lynda Resnick, The Wonderful Company, University Donation


PASADENA (CBSLA) — Caltech announced Thursday an “unprecedented” $750 million donation from the owners of The Wonderful Company to support environmental sustainability research.

The donation is the largest in Caltech’s history, and the second-largest gift to a U.S. academic institution, according to university officials. Caltech says it is also the largest gift ever for environmental sustainability research.

(credit: Caltech)

The gift was pledged by Stewart and Lynda Resnick, the owners of The Wonderful Company — which includes brands like Pom Wonderful pomegranate juice, Fiji Water, and Halos mandarin oranges — and will establish the Resnick Center. Caltech says the Resnick Center will include laboratories focused on ecology and biosphere engineering and translational science and engineering, as well as a solar science and catalysis center, a high-performance computing center, a water and environment lab and a remote sensing center.

This is not the Resnick’s first gift to Caltech , nor its first to go toward studying the effects of climate change. The couple, with the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, donated $30 million to establish the Resnick Sustainability Institute a decade ago and an additional pledge to start the Resnick Institute Innovation Fund – all to support new ideas in clean energy and sustainability science.

The donation will “permit Caltech to tackle issues of water, energy, food and waste in a world confronting rapid climate change,” President Thomas F. Rosenbaum said in a statement.

Comments