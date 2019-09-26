



— A 22-year-old student has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded weapon onto the campus of Cal State Fullerton.

William Nguyen of Westminster was arrested Wednesday night after campus police officers searched his car, which was parked on Folino Drive at Nutwood Avenue. A registered revolver was found under the driver’s seat, university officials said.

University officials say Nguyen is a student at Cal State Fullerton.

California law prohibits bringing or possessing a weapon on to a university campus.

The arrest comes a little over a month after an administrator was stabbed to death in a nearby parking lot. His coworker was arrested in the murder.

Nguyen was taken to Orange County Jail, where he is being held on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.