PALOS VERDES ESTATES (CBSLA) — Paramedics made contact with a 17-year-old boy who fell 200 feet down the side of a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates on Thursday.

Firefighters and paramedics carry the 17-year-old to safety after the boy fell off the side of a cliff. (CBSLA)

According to Los Angeles County Fire, the boy fell down the cliff while trying to take a picture in the 2000 block of Paseo Del Mar.

It was reported that the teen suffered broken bones as a result of that fall, but was conscious and breathing as rescuers made contact.

This is a developing story.

