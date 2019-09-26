Comments
PALOS VERDES ESTATES (CBSLA) — Paramedics made contact with a 17-year-old boy who fell 200 feet down the side of a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates on Thursday.
According to Los Angeles County Fire, the boy fell down the cliff while trying to take a picture in the 2000 block of Paseo Del Mar.
It was reported that the teen suffered broken bones as a result of that fall, but was conscious and breathing as rescuers made contact.
This is a developing story.
