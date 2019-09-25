LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Valley Glen Wednesday.

The crash was first reported at 3:30 a.m. in the intersection of Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Sherman Way.

The pedestrian was taken in critical condition to a hospital and died there. The identity, gender and age of the pedestrian was not available.

Debris was left in the road, including an overturned shopping cart.

The driver of the car that struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and was not under the influence.

Sherman Way was shut down between Coldwater Canyon and Ethel for the fatal crash investigation. The street was expected to be cleared by 7 a.m.