INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – At least 10 people suffered minor injuries in a school bus crash in Inglewood Wednesday morning.

The crash involving a Los Angeles Unified School District bus and two other vehicles occurred at the intersection of Manchester and Van Ness avenues at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A total of 57 people were aboard the bus, nine of whom were transported to local hospitals with bumps and bruises, officials on scene told CBS2. A person in one of the other vehicles was also hurt.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately disclosed.

